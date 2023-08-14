I am looking at this fund:

https://markets.ft.com/data/funds/tearsheet/summary?s=LU0067412154:USD

Under the summary tab, in the Profile and Investment Heading, it lists in a table format the Ongoing charge at 2.4%, the Initial charge at 5%, the Max annual charge at 1.87%, and exit charge at 0%.

Now I am assuming the Ongoing charge means a fee charged every year. Is this fee fixed or can it change year-to-year?

The Initial charge I am assuming is the percentage you pay when you buy into the fund. So if I were to invest 10,000$, 500$ would be deducted as this fee.

What does the Max annual charge mean? Since there is already an Ongoing charge, and it's higher at 2.4%, I don't understand what the Max annual charge is/means.

Exit charge I'm assuming is the fee paid when you sell.

Thanks for the clarifications.