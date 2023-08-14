A typical borrower cash flow stream associated with a loan has one change of sign: an inflow (loan amount received) is followed by a series of cash outflows (loan repayments).

I seek a real-world example of a loan whose cash flow stream has at least two changes of sign. One such example is a loan with an application fee (or any other type of lender fees) charged before the loan is processed: it has -+- pattern: an application fee paid (-) is followed by a loan amount received (+), followed by loan repayments (-).

Could you provide real-world examples of loans with +-+ or +-+- pattern?

Thank you!