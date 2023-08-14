I don't understand this scam. My wife had several energy utility accounts opened in Texas. They were all opened at the same time, for different addresses, and with different energy companies. They charged a few hundred dollars each. The accounts were all closed after two months, presumably because the bills were not paid.

Did multiple people particulate in this scam; because the accounts were for electricity at different addresses?

Did the people move immediately after? That seems like a lot of work for a few hundred dollars in utilities.

Are people somehow reselling the energy? I know Texas has a different structure for their energy grid.

I only found one news report about this, also in Texas, from KPRC investigates Texas.

Also, we do not live in Texas, so it would be hard to go knock on doors.