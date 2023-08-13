You're likely to get a better deal with financing the car through the dealership and then paying off the loan with your cash immediately, just make sure there's no prepayment penalty.

The dealership will probably not agree to take literal cash, especially for more expensive cars (see the reasoning in my answer to your other question). What people usually mean by "paying cash" is paying without financing.

However, financing is the biggest profit maker for the dealerships. You'll see in a lot of advertisements that where deals are contingent on financing (or leasing, which is an even better money maker). Even if it is 0% or low APR financing, it's still a good money maker for the dealership.

That said, in some cases they may agree to give you bigger discounts for cash payments. I've seen that happen with used cars, where the dealership has much wider margins. They can use the cash to quickly buy more used cars to move. With new cars their margins on the car sale itself are much slimmer and the product turnaround depends on the manufacturers' capacity and not on the dealership's cash flow.

That said, if you pay cash you may want to compare the value of the money to the cost of the loan. In my personal experience, car loans and home loans are more economically efficient and sound than paying cash.