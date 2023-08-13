0

I have heard that you can often negotiate a better price for a used car if you pay with cash. Here is just one of many articles on the topic. In this case, I believe that by paying with cash people mean handing over a stack of $100 bills, but sometimes people use the phrase to indicate paying for something out-of-pocket without financing. If there is a significant difference, assume for the purposes of this question that I mean paying with $100s.

Given that auto dealerships probably make a good deal of their profit in financing vehicles, is it still true that paying with cash is better? Other than the obvious no-no of telling the salesman how much money you brought with you, what are good strategies to employ? Should you haggle on price or trade-in-value of your car first? Tell them you're paying cash first?

    Ramsay does mean paying out-of-pocket without financing, not necessarily paying with physical cash. You're right that dealerships make a lot of profit in financing, but you shouldn't care about their bottom line - just care about what's best financially for you.
    – Stan H
    1 hour ago
  • No, reputable dealerships aren't going to want a stack of currency. That's risk of loss and counterfeits, banks charge to process cash, and it increases paperwork (cash reporting over $10k). If you're going to pay without financing, they will want a cashier's check or wire transfer.
    – user71659
    33 mins ago

You're likely to get a better deal with financing the car through the dealership and then paying off the loan with your cash immediately, just make sure there's no prepayment penalty.

The dealership will probably not agree to take literal cash, especially for more expensive cars (see the reasoning in my answer to your other question). What people usually mean by "paying cash" is paying without financing.

However, financing is the biggest profit maker for the dealerships. You'll see in a lot of advertisements that where deals are contingent on financing (or leasing, which is an even better money maker). Even if it is 0% or low APR financing, it's still a good money maker for the dealership.

That said, in some cases they may agree to give you bigger discounts for cash payments. I've seen that happen with used cars, where the dealership has much wider margins. They can use the cash to quickly buy more used cars to move. With new cars their margins on the car sale itself are much slimmer and the product turnaround depends on the manufacturers' capacity and not on the dealership's cash flow.

That said, if you pay cash you may want to compare the value of the money to the cost of the loan. In my personal experience, car loans and home loans are more economically efficient and sound than paying cash.

  • If you do this on a new car, you lose the cash incentive, which is effectively interest. The last time I bought a car, I got 0.9% APR but the loss of the cash incentive, when I calculated it out, made it really 1.9%. This also means paying early increases the effective interest rate.
    – user71659
    38 mins ago
  • That if there is a cash incentive. While I don't shop for cars often, at the times I did there was more incentives to purchase with financing than with cash (i.e.: the bottom line on the purchase contract would be lower if I financed)
    – littleadv
    1 min ago

