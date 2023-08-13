I have heard that you can often negotiate a better price for a used car if you pay with cash. Here is just one of many articles on the topic. In this case, I believe that by paying with cash people mean handing over a stack of $100 bills, but sometimes people use the phrase to indicate paying for something out-of-pocket without financing. If there is a significant difference, assume for the purposes of this question that I mean paying with $100s.
Given that auto dealerships probably make a good deal of their profit in financing vehicles, is it still true that paying with cash is better? Other than the obvious no-no of telling the salesman how much money you brought with you, what are good strategies to employ? Should you haggle on price or trade-in-value of your car first? Tell them you're paying cash first?