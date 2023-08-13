0

This [older] post (link) makes it sound like it's likely I'd be expected to complete a credit application, give out my SSN, etc., if I walked into my local dealership and said I wanted to pay cash for a used car. I wonder, is this still the case in 2023? And, perhaps more pertinent, is there any excuse they can make that requires me to give them this information?

I'd rather not allow them to check my credit, as my credit-worthiness is not in question in this case. But assuming the transaction would be greater than $10k what is the bare minimum that they need to file the relevant large-transaction forms with the IRS?

There's no legal requirement for you to provide any of these details for the purpose of a credit application. There's no legal requirement for them to complete the transaction if you refuse.

Generally, if you pay by cash or check (including cashier's check), or any other method of payment that may end up being fraudulent, most dealerships would want you to provide all the information necessary to convert the transaction into a loan. If you refuse they may not want to deal with you.

Your cash may not be forged but may be otherwise tainted: it may be stolen, or tied to a crime, or some other reason they may not be able to actually use it.

You may offer to wire money to them instead, and see if they agree to allow you transacting anonymously.

In most states, licensed dealers are required to collect registration fees and taxes, and ensure the car is insured before letting you drive off. Dealers are an agent for the state DMV.

Thus, required documentation when buying from a licensed dealer typically includes a driver's license, proof of insurance. Because property and registration taxes are involved, social security numbers may be required for this purpose.

This would be state-dependent, but for example, Ohio requires collection of SSN by statute, ORC 4503.10(A)(7).

