There's no legal requirement for you to provide any of these details for the purpose of a credit application. There's no legal requirement for them to complete the transaction if you refuse.

Generally, if you pay by cash or check (including cashier's check), or any other method of payment that may end up being fraudulent, most dealerships would want you to provide all the information necessary to convert the transaction into a loan. If you refuse they may not want to deal with you.

Your cash may not be forged but may be otherwise tainted: it may be stolen, or tied to a crime, or some other reason they may not be able to actually use it.

You may offer to wire money to them instead, and see if they agree to allow you transacting anonymously.