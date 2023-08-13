This [older] post (link) makes it sound like it's likely I'd be expected to complete a credit application, give out my SSN, etc., if I walked into my local dealership and said I wanted to pay cash for a used car. I wonder, is this still the case in 2023? And, perhaps more pertinent, is there any excuse they can make that requires me to give them this information?
I'd rather not allow them to check my credit, as my credit-worthiness is not in question in this case. But assuming the transaction would be greater than $10k what is the bare minimum that they need to file the relevant large-transaction forms with the IRS?