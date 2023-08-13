How do I calculate the interest rate on my Treasury bill given an evaluated price?

Ex: I'm looking at the 3 month (13-week) Treasury bill here, maturing 11/16/2023. The evaluated price is 98.617417.

So is the interest rate: (100 - 98.617417)/98.617417 * (365/(13 * 7)) * 100 = 5.62327?

I've seen some formulas use 366 days instead of 365. How do I know which to use?

Or is there a more accurate way of calculating the interest rate here?

Schwab defines "Evaluated price" as "The evaluation-pricing model is a model calculated estimate determined from alternative information in addition to recent trade data. The price may differ from actual market transactions and should be used for approximate account valuation purposes only. Contact us for additional quote information about a particular holding."