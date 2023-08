I am so sick of the hassle of Zelle, Venmo, ACH, Cash App, Wires and "bill pay". Where there is no limit, there is a fee. Where there is no fee, there is a multi-day delay.

According to the news FedNow is live with my bank, Chase, and my wife's bank, Wells Fargo.

So how do I actually go about sending her money using FedNow if both of our banks are supposedly enrolled?