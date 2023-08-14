Ask your banks. The press release as paraphrased at https://www.ktre.com/2023/07/20/your-paycheck-could-clear-faster-now-that-fednow-instant-payment-service-banks-has-launched/ says

FedNow is now live but it might take months or years for customers to be able to use this service, it all depends on when your bank makes it available.

Saying the bank is participating does not necessarily mean it's generally available to consumers; they might be doing a staged roll-out, or might be starting with payrolls and adding non-business accounts later.

Also from that page, and presumably quoted from the press release:

WILL FEDNOW REPLACE VENMO, PAYPAY OR OTHER SERVICES? There are key differences between the FedNow service and apps such as Venmo and PayPal. FedNow is a service offered directly to banks and not to customers, which means FedNow does not have an app or website where customers will be able to send money to each other. WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FEDNOW AND ZELLE? While both FedNow and Zelle allow customers to make online transactions, there are some key differences. Zelle is a private app that works with some financial institutions while FedNow is backed by the Federal Reserve and is envisioned to be adopted by the majority of banks in the country. Zelle lets you send and receive money instantly but the money might not be available for customers until days after the transaction. With FedNow, the Fed says the money will be available within minutes. Zelle has a customer-facing platform that allows customers to send money through their app while FedNow will not directly interact with customers but rather offer the services to banks.

So... Ask your bank when, and how, they will expose the service.