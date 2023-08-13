Stack Exchange Network
2 times
- Gnucash v5.3
- GNU/Linux 6.4.9
Symptom:
- Wait/Force-Quit-window pops open when clicking on "Fetch Rate" button
-
gnucash-cli --quotes dump currency USD EUR (or stocks) is super slow (>20 sec) but works
Attempts
- Got Alphavantage key and inserted it to gnucash
- Installed perl-finance-quote package with package manager
- Installed Finance::Quote Module with cpanm
- Deleted and reinstalled finance-quote-wrapper and gnc-fq-update
Any idea is greatly appreciated :-)
Mat
is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering.
Check out our Code of Conduct
