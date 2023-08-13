0
  • Gnucash v5.3
  • GNU/Linux 6.4.9

Symptom:

  • Wait/Force-Quit-window pops open when clicking on "Fetch Rate" button
  • gnucash-cli --quotes dump currency USD EUR (or stocks) is super slow (>20 sec) but works

Attempts

  • Got Alphavantage key and inserted it to gnucash
  • Installed perl-finance-quote package with package manager
  • Installed Finance::Quote Module with cpanm
  • Deleted and reinstalled finance-quote-wrapper and gnc-fq-update

Any idea is greatly appreciated :-)

Improve this question
New contributor
Mat is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .