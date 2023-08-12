I have been researching investing in real estate in London.
I have gathered historical official data regarding returns and historical mortgage rates.
To my great surprise, when deducting the mortgage rate from the yearly return, it turns out that the net return is close to null most years! Except for 3 good years at around 10% (2013-2015) and 2 around 5% (2006-2007) - and the post brexit years are especially squalid.
|real_estate_returns (Y)
|mortage rates
|difference
|2004
|5.2%
|5.4%
|-0.2%
|2005
|2.6%
|5.6%
|-3.1%
|2006
|10.3%
|5.6%
|4.7%
|2007
|11.3%
|6.3%
|5.0%
|2008
|-15.0%
|5.8%
|-20.8%
|2009
|6.7%
|2.5%
|4.2%
|2010
|2.0%
|2.7%
|-0.7%
|2011
|1.5%
|2.7%
|-1.2%
|2012
|6.6%
|2.9%
|3.7%
|2013
|13.1%
|2.9%
|10.1%
|2014
|13.2%
|3.0%
|10.3%
|2015
|11.7%
|2.9%
|8.8%
|2016
|3.3%
|2.8%
|0.5%
|2017
|0.3%
|2.6%
|-2.3%
|2018
|-1.4%
|2.9%
|-4.2%
|2019
|1.9%
|3.0%
|-1.0%
|2020
|3.8%
|2.5%
|1.4%
|2021
|2.0%
|2.3%
|-0.3%
|2022
|3.5%
|3.3%
|0.2%
|average
|4.3%
|3.6%
|0.8%
Am i missing anything?