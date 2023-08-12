0

I have been researching investing in real estate in London.

I have gathered historical official data regarding returns and historical mortgage rates.

To my great surprise, when deducting the mortgage rate from the yearly return, it turns out that the net return is close to null most years! Except for 3 good years at around 10% (2013-2015) and 2 around 5% (2006-2007) - and the post brexit years are especially squalid.

real_estate_returns (Y) mortage rates difference
2004 5.2% 5.4% -0.2%
2005 2.6% 5.6% -3.1%
2006 10.3% 5.6% 4.7%
2007 11.3% 6.3% 5.0%
2008 -15.0% 5.8% -20.8%
2009 6.7% 2.5% 4.2%
2010 2.0% 2.7% -0.7%
2011 1.5% 2.7% -1.2%
2012 6.6% 2.9% 3.7%
2013 13.1% 2.9% 10.1%
2014 13.2% 3.0% 10.3%
2015 11.7% 2.9% 8.8%
2016 3.3% 2.8% 0.5%
2017 0.3% 2.6% -2.3%
2018 -1.4% 2.9% -4.2%
2019 1.9% 3.0% -1.0%
2020 3.8% 2.5% 1.4%
2021 2.0% 2.3% -0.3%
2022 3.5% 3.3% 0.2%
average 4.3% 3.6% 0.8%

Am i missing anything?

Improve this question
1
  • Yes, you still bought it a lot cheaper in 2004 and you get all the price appreciation "for free" because your mortgage (nominal debt) doesn't increase.
    – AKdemy
    13 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .