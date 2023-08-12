Is there a formal futures NQ vs TQQQ options contracts hedging ratio calculation/strategy to tap on the fast decaying value of weekly expiry TQQQ options thereby creating an asymmetric risk-reward scenario? The goal is if you are wrong, you breakeven...but make a profit if you are right...within a week.

For e.g, If you are bullish, you long NQ futures & sell TQQQ call weekly decaying ATM options

If you are bearish, Short NQ futures & sell SQQQ call ATM weekly options

Is SQQQ options a better choice than TQQQ options to do this?