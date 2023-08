Is there a proper futures NQ vs TQQQ options contracts hedging ratio calculation/strategy to tap on the fast decaying value of weekly expiry TQQQ options thereby creating an asymmetric risk-reward scenario?

For e.g, long NQ futures & sell TQQQ call weekly decaying ATM options

Short NQ futures & sell SQQQ call ATM weekly options

Is SQQQ options a better choice than TQQQ options to do this?