Although there is a $250,000 gain exclusion for those who qualify, it's probably a good idea to track costs beyond original purchase price to track a more accurate cost basis. I've read that expenses for improvements that add value to the property, prolong its useful life can get added to cost basis, such as adding a room, installing a new roof, or renovating the kitchen. Routine repairs and maintenance, however, are not considered capital improvements. Can I include the costs incurred for adding landscaping (stone block wall, rock, lights, raised garden beds) to the cost basis of my house?
