Suppose a non-government salaried person has an EPF account.

Employee Contribution EPF amount 4500 Rs and Employer Contribution EPF amount 4500 Rs

What will be the 80C and 80CCC deduction benefit calculations from PF(when the employee has no additional PPF)?

Is it 4500 X 12 = 54,000 ?

Or is it a calculation like below?

4500 [Employee Contribution] + 4500 [Employer Contribution] = 9000

9000 X 12 = 1,08,000

As 80C, the 80CCC Maximum Deduction is 150,000.00. So for the above example, if the same employee wants to get a full Rs 150,000.00 deduction benefit, then how much does he need to invest in PPF in the above scenario?