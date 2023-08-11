Why companies are being bought out/taken over completely, why not becoming of a majority shareholder is not enough?

Why Elon Musk bought the whole Twitter, why he didn't get just 51% share of the voting stock? It would give him the right to do whatever he wanted to do with the company and much cheaper.

Why French state bough whole of EDF, the French energy and utility company, in 2022 when it already controlled over 80% of it?

I assume that taking a company private a lot of pesky reporting requirements no longer apply and company can operate in much opaque manner.

Also some types of restructuralization, like merger or a split would require complete buyout.

Is there anything else?