It's mid-2023. My husband and I are looking to move, possibly to MA, CT or VA. We haven't found property yet (Or even have ours up to sell yet because I'm nervous on listing and not having a place to go).

Because the number of homes available is very small (like 900K in the ENTIRE COUNTRY) and homes often are under contact in less than a week, even with higher interest rates, how do I handle getting "pre approved?" With our savings, assets, some income, I have already spoken to two mortgage brokers where we live now and they have helped me figure out the approx. house budget (incl. prop taxes and a move). And we know our FICO scores (849 and 838)<$2K credit debt and low pay off on the existing.

The mortgage is going to be based on assets, not the "plug in your W2 here" formula... so that's one of the things throwing me off. Should I try to do this prior? Or, attempt the "contingent based on securing mortgage?" Obviously, we can show the sellers a spreadsheet/portfolio if it comes to that.