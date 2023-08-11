0

It's mid-2023. My husband and I are looking to move, possibly to MA, CT or VA. We haven't found property yet (Or even have ours up to sell yet because I'm nervous on listing and not having a place to go).

Because the number of homes available is very small (like 900K in the ENTIRE COUNTRY) and homes often are under contact in less than a week, even with higher interest rates, how do I handle getting "pre approved?" With our savings, assets, some income, I have already spoken to two mortgage brokers where we live now and they have helped me figure out the approx. house budget (incl. prop taxes and a move). And we know our FICO scores (849 and 838)<$2K credit debt and low pay off on the existing.

The mortgage is going to be based on assets, not the "plug in your W2 here" formula... so that's one of the things throwing me off. Should I try to do this prior? Or, attempt the "contingent based on securing mortgage?" Obviously, we can show the sellers a spreadsheet/portfolio if it comes to that.

Improve this question
New contributor
TuckerDog is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

In sellers' market you would probably want to be preapproved, or even pre-underwritten, before even starting writing offers. Sellers will expect a formal preapproval letter in the offer package, and depending on how competitive the market is they'd want a fast closing - leaving you little time to undergo underwriting after the contract is signed.

Talk to your mortgage brokers on how to get this done.

Re financing contingencies - similarly, in a hot sellers' market the sellers will prefer non-contingent offers. So work with your agent to understand what the market is and what the sellers' expectations are.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .