i think i am being overcharged by my utility company and am posing the question here to anyone who might know. my house that i recently purchased, apparently receives a “3 phase power supply” and therefore is subject to a multiple on the rate for my monthly kilowatt per hour electrical usage and the bill is strangely calculated. The meter for example may say 350kwh one month and the next month 450kwh, they then subtract the difference between readings to get the month amount in this example 100kwh then for some reason multiply the rate x40 then multiply this by the kwh to get a bill that is about double my neighbors. my house used to have a pool which i think is why there is this 3 phase power supply but what im reading is it is not uncommon. does this sound accurate to you in anyway? why x40? i live in northern new jersey and my utility is jersey central power and light.