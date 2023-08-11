0

If this question would be better placed on another site, please suggest.

I would like to know where I might obtain information on a monthly (even yearly) basis which compares the average price of crude (some benchmark) for that month to the average cost of gasoline by state (in the U.S.)

I have noticed that when crude was dropping below seventy dollars per barrel, the price at the pump in certain places seemed to m e to be as high as when oil was around $80 per barrel or more.

Now that crude is over $80 per barrel, the prices at the pumps are continuing to rise well beyond what they were when crude was at this price months ago, or years ago.

Hence, I would like to see some actual comparisons if possible, so I ask---

Doe such data exist and where may I find it?

As a proxy for spot prices, you can look at UGA (United States Gasoline Fund) vs USO (United States Oil ETF).

The reason you're seeing elevated gasoline prices although crude prices have come down has to do with refinery capacity, which can't keep up with demand, and high refinery margins (crack spreads).

It would be helpful to know how you intend to use this data/information.

