If this question would be better placed on another site, please suggest.

I would like to know where I might obtain information on a monthly (even yearly) basis which compares the average price of crude (some benchmark) for that month to the average cost of gasoline by state (in the U.S.)

I have noticed that when crude was dropping below seventy dollars per barrel, the price at the pump in certain places seemed to m e to be as high as when oil was around $80 per barrel or more.

Now that crude is over $80 per barrel, the prices at the pumps are continuing to rise well beyond what they were when crude was at this price months ago, or years ago.

Hence, I would like to see some actual comparisons if possible, so I ask---

Doe such data exist and where may I find it?