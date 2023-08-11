0

I drove from Pittsburg to Philly to meet with customers. I left my home at 6:00 A.M. and did not get back from Philly until 11:45 P.M. that night. I was very busy and all 3 of my meals were takeout from fast food places in Philly as I went from Customer to customer.

Should I write down meal expenses on my tax forms? I have the receipt.

    Were you with a customer for any of the meals?
    32 mins ago
    where's your office? Are you self-employed? Do you have contracts with these customers? It's impossible to answer as is.
    29 mins ago

