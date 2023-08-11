I scratched rear fender and bumper of my 2015 Mercedes s550 when I was driving inside garage. I have $1k deductible and it's gonna cost around $2.5k to repair. Should I expect insurance cost to go up after that and how may percent it can be?

Just thinking to cancel the claim since the scratch is not too bad, but I assume it can still affect my rates in the future since they know I had accident even though the claim will have 0 payout? and it will be reported to carfax anyways?

Any recommendations if I should proceed with the claim or not (since I already reported it but I didn't request the payout yet). I have USAA insurance.