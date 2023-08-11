i have been using node-binance-api to get ticker data but unable to get 24 hour lowest and highest closing prices. i am getting data using following code:

binance.candlesticks(trading_pair, "1m", (error, ticks, symbol) => { let [time, open, high, low, close, volume, closeTime, assetVolume, trades, buyBaseVolume, buyAssetVolume, ignored] = last_tick; } );

Above code does not provide 24 hour low and high data. I have found alternate method to get 24 hour low and high but it would require using websockets like the following and then I also need to modify entire application code.

binance.websockets.prevDay('ADAUSDT', (error, response)