I usually use a discount factor from rent at 5% for vacancy, 5-10% for maintenance and subtract capital expenditures or capEx as an itemized sinking fund that depends on the year and expected useful life of each item. Example:

Rent*0.85 - PITI - capEx

I'm asking in the context of myself as an investor analyzing and comparing various deals. I do not mean as a lender or related to buying new builds with warranties.

There seems to be quite a bit of variation among how investors calculate cash flow. Sometimes it's to feel like one bought a good deal when it was mediocre.

I would like to find some published material that recommends a bit more rigorous way instead of attaching various discount factor precents.

Maybe related to classifying the neighborhood between class B and C...