1

I have filed a third-party claim worth about US$3,000 with the at-fault driver's car insurance in California.

The other driver has been unresponsive to the adjuster. If this continues for another month or so, the other insurance can deny the claim without further justification. The claim would then be treated as an uninsured motorist claim filed to my own insurance, or I can sue in small-claims court.

This got me thinking: what incentive does an at-fault driver have to respond to claims? It seems like nothing prevents them from continuing their noncooperation.

From their insurer's perspective:

  • No reason to raise premiums because there hasn't been a payout
  • Not incentivized to deny coverage there hasn't been a payout, while the other driver continues to pay premiums

From my insurer's perspective:

  • My insurer could pursue subrogation, but this is less likely to succeed as long as the other driver remains noncooperative.

From my perspective:

  • In the best case, the small-claims court issues a default judgment. However, I would still have to collect the damages myself. The other driver can continue to be unresponsive.
Improve this question
5
  • 1
    Wnat makes you think that "If this continues for another month or so, the other insurance can deny the claim without further justification"?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • "If the insured person refuses or fails to cooperate, the company can then deny coverage. While this threat should compel full cooperation, it may not." I know this is content marketing; also confirmed with CA insurance regulator hotline. ellisinjurylaw.com/los-angeles-car-accident-lawyer/…
    – Kevin Chen
    1 hour ago
  • In this case you are the insured person. This means that if the person filing the claim then refuses to cooperate, the insurance can deny the claim.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • Respectfully, the introduction of the article says it is about third-party claims when the other driver is at fault. I also confirmed the same with the CA Insurance Commissioner's advice line. While I don't know how it works in your state, I'm fairly confident this is how it works in California.
    – Kevin Chen
    1 hour ago
  • I've been in an exactly that scenario in California and my personal experience is that unresponsive at fault driver's insurance will pay. You're looking at a lawyer's sales pitch.
    – littleadv
    2 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .