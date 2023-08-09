I hope you're all well. I need some guidance regarding a financial scenario I'm considering. I'll break it down as clearly as possible to ensure I get accurate advice.

Let's simplify things by discussing monthly gross payments rather than annual ones.

I currently earn €8,750 each month in Berlin. Unfortunately, taxes are taking a significant portion of my earnings, around €2,417.53, which equates to approximately 27.64% of my income. In addition, Berlin's progressive tax structure leads to further deductions such as TK health insurance, care insurance, and pension insurance, totaling €1,282. This means a total of almost €3,700 is deducted monthly, leaving me with a net salary of €5,050.

Now, I'm considering investing in a buy-to-let apartment valued at €285,000. Assuming I take out a loan at the current interest rate of 4.5%, I aim to make monthly mortgage payments of €1,500. I also intend to rent out the apartment, generating a rental income of €1,500 per month. This brings my total monthly income to €10,250.

Given that I fall under tax Class 1, I'm aware of the provision allowing deduction of interest payments from gross income when filing taxes. The monthly interest amount on my mortgage is calculated to be €994.

By subtracting the interest amount, my monthly gross income is reduced to €9,256. Here's where I need assistance: I'm uncertain about the exact amount of tax I'll be liable for. Based on my calculations, applying a 27.64% tax rate would yield approximately €2,558. This implies an increase of €141 compared to my initial tax estimate.

Thus, my estimated rental income would be €1,500 - €141 = €1,359. This scenario raises concerns because, even after the investment, I'd still need to supplement the property's finances with €141 of my own funds each month.

To ensure I have a clear understanding, I've provided all relevant figures. Could someone please review my calculations and offer guidance? I want to be certain that I'm making accurate assessments before proceeding. Your insights would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you in advance for your help.