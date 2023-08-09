11 mins ago . This question was migrated from Law Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

By a defective trust, I mean a trust that meets the definition of a trust for estate tax purposes but not income tax purposes.

Consider an irrevocable defective trust that is setup without going to court and without getting a separate EIN number for the trust. It also has only one beneficiary.

It was setup to be taxed as a grantor trust and it has been reporting its income to the IRS using the grantor's social security number. When the grantor dies, can it report its income to the IRS under the beneficiaries social security number?

It seems to me that this should be specified in the trust documents but suppose it is not.