By a defective trust, I mean a trust that meets the definition of a trust for estate tax purposes but not income tax purposes.

Consider an irrevocable defective trust that is setup without going to court and without getting a separate EIN number for the trust. It also has only one beneficiary.

It was setup to be taxed as a grantor trust and it has been reporting its income to the IRS using the grantor's social security number. When the grantor dies, can it report its income to the IRS under the beneficiaries social security number?

It seems to me that this should be specified in the trust documents but suppose it is not.

No, after the grantor's death, the IDGT becomes a regular trust. Distribution can be dictated by the trust, but how the trust is taxed is dictated by tax law. Income distributed to the beneficiaries is taxable to the beneficiaries, but income retained by the trust is taxable to the trust.

