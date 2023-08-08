According to Max Seddon,

As Elvira Nabiullina steered Russia through a series of economic shocks over the past few years, investors anxiously watched the central bank governor’s rotating collection of brooches for macroeconomic policy clues. A hawk signified a return to key interest rate hikes; a rain cloud meant she wanted to dampen inflation expectations.

Softly spoken, she communicates not just through words but through her apparel – especially brooches – to drop hints about her policy thinking. In May 2020, as the government urged people to stay at home, she wore a house-shaped brooch. A month later, after cutting rates, she choose a pigeon – in Russian, the word also means “dove”.