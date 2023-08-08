-1

According to Maximilian Hess,

Nabiullina would often delight Russia-watchers and central bank policy nerds by wearing brooches as market indicators

Have any investors or macro traders bothered to compile a list of Central Bank of Russia Chair Elvira Nabiullina's "market indicators"?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

According to Max Seddon,

As Elvira Nabiullina steered Russia through a series of economic shocks over the past few years, investors anxiously watched the central bank governor’s rotating collection of brooches for macroeconomic policy clues. A hawk signified a return to key interest rate hikes; a rain cloud meant she wanted to dampen inflation expectations.

Source: Max Seddon, Elvira Nabiullina, a technocrat plunged into chaos at Russia’s central bank, Financial Times, March 5, 2022.

According to Richard Partington,

Softly spoken, she communicates not just through words but through her apparel – especially brooches – to drop hints about her policy thinking. In May 2020, as the government urged people to stay at home, she wore a house-shaped brooch. A month later, after cutting rates, she choose a pigeon – in Russian, the word also means “dove”.

Source: Richard Partington, Russia’s central bank head ‘is mourning for her economy’, The Observer, March 5, 2022.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .