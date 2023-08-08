2

My grandmother died 10 years ago, leaving her small house in a purely verbal will to my sister. My sister is a "poor musician" and could use the property for rental.

However, the will was not written down, my parents inherited the property by default. They have not rented it out or sold, as they don't desperately need the money and don't want the hassle. It would by now require moderate redecoration, which my parents don't want to commit to financially. They indicated they would be open to some kind of deal whereby renovation costs and rental property proceeds would be shared, but without any details. I also live abroad, so I am further removed from the situation.

Aside from personal problems that could arise, what could be practical and reasonable ways to structure some help for my sister? She cannot afford any renovation outright, but could manage a rental property.

The only idea that comes to mind is to lend my sister the renovation money and receive a share of the rent, with my parents retaining ownership (and thus value increase). Eventually the property would likely be inherited by us two anyway, assuming it isn't sold before. My loan would be repaid from rent money, and I think I can break even within a year or so (the works aren't major). But this seems quite bad; very complex, I invest in a property I don't own, and I make an unsecured loan to a family member.

The general sentiment of this website seems to be, if you want to help a family member then send them cash, however here it would irk that there is a productive asset lying spare, which could provide ample support. Give a man a fishing rod and all that.

It could be that there isn't a good option for me, but I'd like to canvas opinion on the matter.

The situation with the property started because there wasn't a will.

Now 10 years have gone by.

Unless somebody has been living in it, or regularly maintaining it, there is great risk that the house needs more than redecorating. We watched a house in our neighborhood sit empty for 3 or 4 years, it took a few months of a small team to fix the problems that developed over that time.

Unless there are written agreements the risk is that at some point in the future there will be disagreements regarding the split of the profits. There are many questions on this site regarding ownership splits that were verbal. and now nobody can agree.

Putting the house up for rent will bring tax issues for the parents, which will have to be resolved, they can't be ignored.

The only idea that comes to mind is to lend my sister the renovation money and receive a share of the rent, with my parents retaining ownership (and thus value increase). Eventually the property would likely be inherited by us two anyway, assuming it isn't sold before. My loan would be repaid from rent money, and I think I can break even within a year or so (the works aren't major). But this seems quite bad; very complex, I invest in a property I don't own, and I make an unsecured loan to a family member.

Adding you to the mix makes it even more complex.

A more straight forward way to provide help to your sister would avoid tax issues, and ownership issues.

  • Agreed. It was a creative attempt to address the situation, but making it all work will require getting the whole family to agree on who actually owns the property and what should be done with it. Verbal intent is worth the paper it's printed in, otherwise.
    – keshlam
    3 hours ago
  • Critical moral, and something I too have been bad about: WRITE A WILL OR SET UP A LIVING TRUST, unless you are entirely content with the government's default inheritance rules. And it's probably a good idea even then.
    – keshlam
    42 mins ago
  • It's all true, the original sin of the situation is the lack of written will and my parents decision 10 years ago. I'm still interested if there's anything to be done today.
    – Bennet
    34 mins ago

