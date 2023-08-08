I have saved money, but haven't been investing it. Don't know where to start. House is payed for, little to no debt. Only making 58k a year. Are CD's the best low risk short term option?
1There are a few similar questions on the site, but the answers depend on your needs, what's the reason for needing it to be short-term, and how short are you thinking? Do you need access to some of it periodically or comfortable/prefer to lock it away?– Hart CO18 hours ago
Yes, CDs are great if you select the right one. Both Chase and Bank of America offer CDs ranging from 3.5 to 4.5% APR. However, some CDs from them have very low interest rates, like 0.5%, so you should be careful. The other low-risk short-term option would be to lend your money to a trusted borrower.
Note that right now, some banks are offering "bonus rates" if you open a CD with "new money" (that is, money which wasn't already in that bank). My credit union had an offer of 5% APR on a 6-month CD opened this way.– keshlam5 hours ago