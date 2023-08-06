Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 1 hour ago. Improve this question

To me, crypto is anti-government:

People can evade tax payments, which means that, if evasion becomes sufficiently prevalent, the economy might break

Haven for black money hoarders

Can do transaction to do something illegal like purchasing marijuana in the darkweb

You can't undo a transaction. If someone hacks into your account through phishing or something, you are in trouble.

With no centralised authority, the scope for scams is going to be so high. I am sure it's a matter of time before it gets banned by governments across the world and a cryptocoin worth 10K is literally going to be worth 0K. Am I right with this opinion?