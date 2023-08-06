-3

To me, crypto is anti-government:

  • People can evade tax payments, which means that, if evasion becomes sufficiently prevalent, the economy might break

  • Haven for black money hoarders

  • Can do transaction to do something illegal like purchasing marijuana in the darkweb

  • You can't undo a transaction. If someone hacks into your account through phishing or something, you are in trouble.

With no centralised authority, the scope for scams is going to be so high. I am sure it's a matter of time before it gets banned by governments across the world and a cryptocoin worth 10K is literally going to be worth 0K. Am I right with this opinion?

  • 1
    Ever heard of crypto-anarchism?
    – Rodrigo de Azevedo
    1 hour ago
  • Please see money.stackexchange.com/help/dont-ask
    – Chris W. Rea
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    You're asking why is something assuming something is a fact. It's not a fact, In my opinion crypto currency and crypto assets are based on the same concept as ponzi and pyramid scheme and are scams
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • This is feels a bit off-topic for this site, but you can use cash to evade taxes, pay for illegal things, and can't undo cash transactions either. With bitcoin, hackers can find it difficult/impossible to sell their stolen coins (effectively blacklisted coins in the case of larger thefts). There are plenty of downsides to cryptocurrency, but you should research pros and cons. If as a result of your research you're left with specific crypto questions/concepts that relate to personal finance those might be good questions for this site.
    – Hart CO
    1 hour ago
  • @RodrigodeAzevedo - Thanks for introducing me this term. Internet can be regulated right ..if government wants ,they can restrict the trading .. anarchy and lawlessness is recipie for disaster right. As long govt follows the constitution which is common civil code , it should be alright. But totalitarian governments like china having this much control is bad i agree.. democracies should do fine
    – King
    52 mins ago

