To me crypto is anti government

  • People can evade tax payment which means if percentage goes high it might break the economy
  • Haven for black money hoarders
  • Can do transaction to do something illegal like purchasing marijuana etc.. in darkweb
  • You can't undo a transaction if someone hacks into your account through phishing or something

With no centralised authority , scope for scam is going to be so high.

I'm sure it's a matter of time , before it gets banned by governments across the world and a cryptocoin worth 10k is litterally going to be 0k.

Am I right with this opinion ?

