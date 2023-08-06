To me crypto is anti government

People can evade tax payment which means if percentage goes high it might break the economy

Haven for black money hoarders

Can do transaction to do something illegal like purchasing marijuana etc.. in darkweb

You can't undo a transaction if someone hacks into your account through phishing or something

With no centralised authority , scope for scam is going to be so high.

I'm sure it's a matter of time , before it gets banned by governments across the world and a cryptocoin worth 10k is litterally going to be 0k.

Am I right with this opinion ?