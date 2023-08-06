To me crypto is anti government
- People can evade tax payment which means if percentage goes high it might break the economy
- Haven for black money hoarders
- Can do transaction to do something illegal like purchasing marijuana etc.. in darkweb
- You can't undo a transaction if someone hacks into your account through phishing or something
With no centralised authority , scope for scam is going to be so high.
I'm sure it's a matter of time , before it gets banned by governments across the world and a cryptocoin worth 10k is litterally going to be 0k.
Am I right with this opinion ?