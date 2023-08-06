0

I'm catching up on reconciling my checking account in GnuCash, discovered a fraudulent charge on the February 2023 statement, and noticed another fraudulent charge pending. Should I enter the fraudulent charges so my statements reconcile? I've never dealt with something like this before!

The bank is cancelling my debit card and issuing a new one, and will credit my account for both charges once the pending charge has posted. Is there anything else I should be doing? I only used my debit card a few times when I first got it in late 2021. I may never use it again.

It's up to you really. If you want your book to clearly reflect the state of your accounts then you should record both the transaction and the reversal.

