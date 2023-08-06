I live in a eurozone country. While the ECBs deposit facility rate is 3.75%, interest rates on savings accounts and similar low-risk products are less than 1% with the best offer being 2%.

Overnight rate swap ETFs like LU0290358497 should have a return of just below the deposit facility rate - let's say 3.5%.

The Risk Indicator (PRIIPS methodology) is 1, indicating a very low-risk investment. I understand the risk is likely higher vs. secured deposits, but with the insolvency of a large (or a series of large) banks, I assume the deposit security schemes would be strained as well? When my bank would fail, I would be waiting for an official resolution. With the swap, I assume at worst I could liquidate with a loss (someone else would take the risk of not getting their money or not getting it soon)?

I'm considering using a product like that for short-term investments during high-rate periods. Like emergency funds or excess cash in business accounts.

Am I missing something?