I worked in the United States between the 1st of January 2023 and April 15th 2023. In addition to salary I had some RSUs and my company would sell some of the RSUs to cover tax obligations. The broker that kept the RSUs didn't allow me to file a W8BEN so they have a W9 on file which led to me getting a 1099B.

As far as I understand that sale of stock is still not effectively connected & as I have stayed in the US less than < 183 days the capital gains(loss in this case) is exempt from the United States even if I had a tax home in the United States between the 1st of January 2023 and April 15th 2023.

What does one do when they have a 1099B that they shouldn't have as the broker had W9 on file instead of a W8BEN?