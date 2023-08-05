I want to own American I bonds, but I'm not a US citizen/resident so I don't have a SSN (I live in Canada). As such, I can't just create a TreasuryDirect account and buy I bonds there.

Here's my plan:

Pay $5000 to the IRS for my US taxes File a non-resident US tax return showing I owe no US taxes (because none of my income is effectively connected with US trade or business), and am entitled to a $5000 refund Attach Form 8888 to my US tax return to request my refund be sent in the form of paper I bonds

Would this work? The instructions for Form 8888 don't mention any requirement for the taxpayer to be a US citizen/resident, but maybe there's some other rule I'm missing?