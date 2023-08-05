I am assuming that the company doesn't close the account if they go years without being able to contact you. They do this with bank accounts. Just in case they do close these retirement account, contact the state(s) where you have lived to see if any money has been turned over. Each US state has a website where you can find unclaimed funds.

You will have to reach out to your former employers to see how you can login to your retirement accounts. You can also try and find if the company running the retirement account has a record of your account. It is not unusual for an employer to switch the location of the funds over the years. So you might have no choice but to talk to the employer.

If the 401(k) balance is small it is possible that after a year or two they sent you a check so that you could move the funds into an IRA. If they did, and you never cashed it, the money could now be held by the state.

IRA accounts could be anywhere. You have to look for old statements, or old tax forms. The IRS might even have records.