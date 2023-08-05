How does one go about tracking down 401K's from previous companies. Is there a more convenient method than trying to get in contact with HR from these past companies. I wouldn't mind paying for a service if it meant less hassle. In addition to this, I know I've opened a Roth IRA in the past, but do not recall whether that account is still even open, and whether I'm allowed to open a new Roth account. I don't want to accidently over deposit. Essentially this is an area of my finances that I don't have managed as well as my bank / personal investment account, and want to begin better managing.