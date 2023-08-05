When I search of SIP Mutual fund plans into Mutual fund often I see a huge money returns in the long run.

But when I research it's usually mentioned as Power of compounding that's how they're able to return such a hefty amount.

Their only condition is 40 years of period and 100000 Rupees(1 lakh) per month and 11.5 returns is attainable I guess because there are so many plans which offers more than that anyways.

Can someone help me understand if it's practical to expect near a 1000000000 Rupees(100 crore) as total returns ?

Can someone give a practial idea.

Thanks