I am one person building a social-media-ish APP. I am 2 years along. Let's say that it's 90% finished.
How do you get a bank to lend you money for this APP?
Two options:
Personal loan. In this case the bank doesn't care what you're using the money for. You just ask for money and promise to repay and do with the money whatever you want. Usually these loans are the most expensive (since they're the riskiest for the banks). Example of such a loan would be a credit card.
Business loan. You're coming to the bank and asking them to fund your business. The loan is for a specific purpose which you describe in clear terms, including providing a business plan and a clear explanation how this business is going to be able to repay the loan. The banks will then do their due diligence on your business plan and if it makes sense to them they'll approve the loan.
In both cases (personal and business) banks may want you to provide collateral and/or guarantees. Mortgaging property that the bank can repossess may make it less risky for the bank, lowering the cost of the loan for you. For example, a second mortgage or HELOC on your home.