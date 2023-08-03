0

I'm your average person. I have an education, with 2 years of college in an area unrelated to finance. I have a 401k, and a disposable income. I'd like to invest some of this income. There are many ways to invest, but one that piques my interest is the stock market.

It's cultural in the United States to know that the stock market holds the epitome of risk & reward. You can lose everything or make it big. My question is, when is the stock market worth looking at from an investment standpoint? You can assume I'm a long-term investor (1yr+), and I don't have the time or energy to fiddle with frequent trading. There are various factors here that I'd like to evaluate, including:

  • Are stocks in my area of expertise / educational background better for me to invest in?
  • How it compares to other forms of investment?
  • How do I tell if it's a good investment avenue for me?
Quick answers/opinion:

  • The stock market can be good for people who don't want to tie up their cash in longer term/less liquid assets like property.
  • Investing in an index or sector ETF might be better than you trying to pick stocks or theme yourself
  • Never invest more than you can afford to lose (though it's rare you lose everything).
  • Understand a few edge cases around frequent trading/wash sales and capital gains tax so you understand the implications when you need to sell.
  • Pick a broker that is accredited, certified, insured etc. You probably want execution only unless you want serious advice. Check fees.

So, yeah, go for it. It's a good option for almost anyone, easy to get in & out of and relatively cheap. Just bear in mind

  • You probably won't make $millions on a few $k investment unless you go high risk. - Be happy with above-interest rate returns unless you are going to research heavily.
  • Time in market is generally more important than timing your trade (no matter how fun it is!)
  • If you don't use ETFs then remember diversification is important to spread risk
