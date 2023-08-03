My sister has a personal loan for the purchase of her manufactured home, issued by the owner. She'd like to be able to deduct the loan interest from her taxes.

As far as I can tell from IRS instructions, a contract that contains a loan to purchase a manufactured home is considered a mortgage, and the interest paid on that mortgage is deductible in federal taxes (we have no state tax).

Is it typical for a personal mortgage issuer to create a 1098? If not, as a payer is there a less formal method which is acceptable for declaring deductible loan interest for tax purposes?

If no 1098 is received, what recourse does one have to declare the interest to deduct?

Thanks!