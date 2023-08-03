Stack Exchange Network
I've had a 35 month CD for 11 months and thinking about cashing it in now. Will I lose any principal if I cash it out now or would it vary by institution?
asked 40 mins ago
RichRich
1,65511 gold badge1616 silver badges2929 bronze badges
In theory, it would depend on the institution. You'd need to see what your institution's policies were.
In practice, I've never seen an early withdrawal penalty that was anything other than some number of months of accrued interest (depending on the term of the CD).
answered 28 mins ago
Justin CaveJustin Cave
25.5k55 gold badges6666 silver badges8181 bronze badges
