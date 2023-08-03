0

I've had a 35 month CD for 11 months and thinking about cashing it in now. Will I lose any principal if I cash it out now or would it vary by institution?

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

In theory, it would depend on the institution. You'd need to see what your institution's policies were.

In practice, I've never seen an early withdrawal penalty that was anything other than some number of months of accrued interest (depending on the term of the CD).

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .