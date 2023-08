the price is 129.15, the open price is 128.47, the units are 27.0102, but the profit/loss is 23.77. shouldnt the profit/loss be 18.37, if you calculate profit as (price - open price) * units? in other words, what is the formula with which you can calculate profit/loss?

enter image description here

does it have to do something with spread perhaps? i heard something about that also