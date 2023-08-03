My employer offers a Vision & Dental FSA that I have contributed money to. However I would like to stop contributing to it. Up to a certain amount of money ($570) in the FSA rolls over to the next year. I have less than that in the FSA, but I don't know that I will spend it all this year or next. If I stop contributing to the FSA, will that money continue rolling over year to year? Or will they close my account when I fail to sign up for new contributions during open enrollment.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 8 times
New contributor
I’d ask the benefits provider.– RonJohn21 mins ago
I presume you don't mean the common Flexible Spending Account, since that never rolls over. I seem to remember that there's another thing called an FSA, but I'm not remembering details offhand. There may be an existing Answer that discusses the common kinds of health benefit accounts (FSA, HSA, etc) and how each one works; they're significantly different beasts. If there isn't, I could attempt a summary; my ex-employer shuffled retiree health plans last year and we had to learn more about this than we wanted to.– keshlam11 mins ago
