There seems to be a lot of conflicting information about this so I thought I would ask here.

I am wondering if all REIT dividends are eligible for QBI deduction. And by ALL, I literally mean ALL.

I think the answer to this question is "NO". The reason I say this is because whenever I google/bing this question, I get some a lot of conflicting information. They say either all dividends are eligible, only qualified dividends are eligible, no dividends are eligible, or all dividends are qualified and are therefore eligible. I need someone to help me cut through the noise on this and just give me a simple answer.

In addition, I have no idea how to tell if a particular REIT's dividends will be eligible or not for QBI deduction. If there is something from a quarterly report or annual report I should look at then it would be good to know this.