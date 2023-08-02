0

There seems to be a lot of conflicting information about this so I thought I would ask here.

I am wondering if all REIT dividends are eligible for QBI deduction. And by ALL, I literally mean ALL.

I think the answer to this question is "NO". The reason I say this is because whenever I google/bing this question, I get some a lot of conflicting information. They say either all dividends are eligible, only qualified dividends are eligible, no dividends are eligible, or all dividends are qualified and are therefore eligible. I need someone to help me cut through the noise on this and just give me a simple answer.

In addition, I have no idea how to tell if a particular REIT's dividends will be eligible or not for QBI deduction. If there is something from a quarterly report or annual report I should look at then it would be good to know this.

You need to look at the IRC Sec. 199A(e)(3):

The term “qualified REIT dividend” means any dividend from a real estate investment trust received during the taxable year which—

(A) is not a capital gain dividend, as defined in section 857(b)(3), and

(B) is not qualified dividend income, as defined in section 1(h)(11).

Basically, REIT dividends that are not capital gain distributions and are not treated as qualified dividends for income tax purposes.

They're generally explicitly reported on your 1099-DIV in box 5.

