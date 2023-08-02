I found this website: Dumb Stock API, which lets users pull big lists of exchanges' tickers, but not everything in the list is able to be pulled up on Robinhood.

How can I determine what is on Robinhood? In other words, I search "A" on Robinhood, I get the page for Agilent with the option to make a transaction.

Some tickers pull up a page but do not allow transactions, and others pull up a "404 not found" page.

How can I narrow down these massive lists to only those that will pull up a transaction-supported ticker on Robinhood without resorting to scraping their website for 9000+ ticker searches, which would likely violate terms of service for their platform.