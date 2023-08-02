Good morning: I am a first time poster, long time user of gnucash...
I am trying to import a QIF file into gnucash. Gnucash is entering everything as a debit. I can't verify this but am being told that it works with Quicken. Is there a problem with the file or is there a problem with gnucash? I would appreciate any help.
Here is the qif file (I didn't see an option for an attachment)
!Type:Cash
D06/10'23
U0.00
T0.00
PCustomer1
MCottage #3 Bkg 1032 06/10/2023-06/17/2023
L
SIncome:Cottage Rental:Cottage #3
ECottage #3 Bkg 1032 06/10/2023-06/17/2023
$1075.00
SIncome:HST Collected
ECottage #3 Bkg 1032 HST
$139.75
SAssets:TD Business
ECottage #3 Bkg 1032 06/10/2023-06/17/2023
$-1214.75
^
D06/10'23
U1214.75
T1214.75
PCustomer1
MCottage #3 Bkg 1032 Payment etransfer
L
SAssets:TD Business
ECottage #3 Bkg 1032 Payment etransfer
$1214.75
^