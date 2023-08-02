0

Hi How do I stop my HSA and start an HRA? I will be getting Medicare next February. I am on SS disability. I have a High Deductible health plan and want to keep it.

Improve this question
New contributor
James Burtner is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .