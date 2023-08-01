Based on your income information, assuming you file single and have no other income, you were eligible to make deductible contributions to a Traditional IRA and were eligible to contribute to a Roth IRA for 2020. However, the combined Roth + Traditional IRA contribution limit for 2020 was $6,000 ($7,000 if age 50+), so you may need to take corrective action to fix the overcontribution.
If you want, you can reclassify your Traditional IRA contribution as tax-deductible on your amended return. If you do, this is reported on Schedule 1 Part II (Adjustments to Income) line 20 (IRA deduction) and flows to your line 10 of your Form 1040. If you don't, you must record the non-deductible Traditional IRA contribution on Form 8606. Roth contributions are never deductible.
Onto the corrective action for the overcontribution:
You can withdraw the excess $6,000 contribution plus associated earnings from your Traditional or Roth IRA - your IRA custodian should have a "Removal of Excess Contribution Form" you can complete. You'll pay a 6% excess contribution penalty for every tax year the excess contribution remains in your account (Form 5329). Income taxes and a 10% early withdrawal penalty will be owed on the earnings as well.
Alternatively, if you didn't max out your IRA contributions for 2021, 2022, and/or 2023, you can have your 2020 excess apply as a contribution in those years (in order from earliest to latest). You may need to file an amended tax return for those years as well. You'll pay the 6% excess contribution penalty on the overcontribution every year until it becomes an eligible contribution for the tax year.