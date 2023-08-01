Can I claim both of those contributions as deductible or since I used after tax money they are both non-deductible?

You cannot have both of them. You need to withdraw one of them. The $6000 per year limit for IRA contributions is for all contributions, Roth and traditional, any account, combined.

On top of that Roth contributions are never deductible, they're by definition from after tax funds. If you keep the Roth contribution, there's nothing to deduct.

If you keep the traditional IRA contribution, then you can claim deduction for it, though with the relatively low level of income you may be better off with the Roth if you expect your income to grow significantly in the future as your career progresses.

In any case, for the one that you withdraw (the one that ends up excess), you'll need to pay taxes on all the gains, and 6% per year excise tax on the contribution amount you were not allowed to make. See the instructions to form 5329.