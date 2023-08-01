I have a current account with Santander, and when I make card payments over the internet they send me a one-time-passcode (OTP) in a text message, as a form of two-factor authentication (2FA). My phone is not currently working, so I can't receive those messages, and can't use my card.

My phone will work again soon, but I never want to have this problem again. I am not opposed to 2FA, but only two mechanisms seem acceptable as alternatives:

Email passcodes

Time based one time passcodes, where I can generate the codes myself using an app/program

I much prefer the second option. Are there any banks that support this method of 2FA?