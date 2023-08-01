For the safe harbor rule for underpayment penalties, you don't have to pay a penalty if:

You expect your withholding and tax credits to be less than the smaller of: a. 90% of the tax to be shown on your 2023 tax return, or b. 100% of the tax shown on your 2022 tax return.

For b. does this means line 24 (Total Tax) on my prior year's 1040?

And does the withholding mentioned above only apply to federal income tax withheld from W2 income, or does it include FICA withholding as well?

Thanks